Namibia: Govt Scraps Toll Gate Plan

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi says the government has rejected plans to introduce toll gates on roads across the country.

Nekundi says there is no government policy to introduce e-tolls and that only ministers can announce government policies.

"There is no such policy of the government. When I was the deputy minister of works and transport, under the able leadership of John Mutorwa, there was a study that was done about e-tolls. Under his leadership, we rejected the e-tolls and accepted that we are not going to accept e-tolls," he said on Wednesday.

Last month Road Fund Administration chief executive Ali Iipinge said the toll gate proposal had not been approved by the government and remained on hold.

Iipinge said the project would not be implemented until the government completed its decision-making process. The toll gate proposal was first introduced in 2021 to help fund road maintenance. It planned to install between 21 and 23 toll gates across the national road network.

A feasibility study estimated the system could generate between N$500 million and N$750 million. At that rate, the project would raise up to N$3.9 billion over five years.