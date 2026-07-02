South Africa: 'Security Concerns' Around R286m Cocaine Case Witness Tumelo Nku See Madlanga Commission Postponed

2 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

Days after saying who allegedly put him in contact with a drug trafficker connected to a R286-million cocaine interception, Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness Tumelo Nku's continued testimony has been postponed after 'security concerns' were picked up.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness Tumelo Nku was meant to continue his testimony on Thursday, 2 July 2026, about a controversial R286-million cocaine interception.

However, after proceedings got off to a late start, commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced: "There are security concerns about Mr Nku. We cannot hear his testimony."

Madlanga did not provide further details on the situation.

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While the commission will resume on Friday, it was not immediately clear when and how Nku would continue his testimony.

'Security concerns'

The "security concerns" around Nku come shortly after Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan was wounded in a shooting in Johannesburg late on Sunday.

He was meant to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, but was not able to.

On Tuesday, a legal representative of Khan's said he was unconscious and sedated in hospital.

Read more Madlanga spits fire at damaging public statements, accusations by Feroz Khan's legal team July 1, 2026 Khan's shooting, of which the motive is not yet clear and which police are investigating, underscores witness safety issues.

In a statement in response to the incident, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said: "It is premature and irresponsible to speculate on any...

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