Kenya: KRA Destroys Illicit Goods Worth Sh218mn in Crackdown

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), working with other government agencies, has destroyed contraband goods worth Sh218 million seized during enforcement operations in Nairobi and the Coast region.

The exercise was conducted at Envirosafe Limited in Athi River and a destruction site in Voi, Taita-Taveta County, involving confiscated beer, spirits and bottled water.

According to KRA, investigations found the products had breached excise and tax laws through the use of counterfeit excise stamps, swapped or non-activated stamps, illegal production by unlicensed manufacturers and other tax evasion schemes.

KRA said the operation is aimed at protecting consumers, safeguarding government revenue and eliminating unfair competition from illicit traders.

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Chief Manager for Micro and Small Taxpayers Michael Gichuki said the crackdown is intended to create a level playing field for compliant businesses.

"Our work is firmly anchored on safeguarding the health, safety, and economic well-being of every Kenyan. These enforcement measures are not intended to punish law-abiding traders. Rather, they are designed to protect legitimate businesses by removing rogue operators who distort markets through tax evasion and unfair competition," Gichuki said.

He noted that illicit trade continues to deny the government tax revenue while exposing consumers to products that fail to meet safety and quality standards.

"By eliminating illicit trade, we are creating a predictable, secure, and enabling business environment where compliant and patriotic taxpayers can thrive," he added.

KRA said counterfeit and illicit products often bypass regulatory oversight and are manufactured under unsafe conditions, posing health risks to consumers while undermining legitimate manufacturers through unfair competition.

The authority said it will continue investing in intelligence-led enforcement, market surveillance and data-driven risk management, alongside collaboration with other agencies, to dismantle illicit trade networks.

KRA also urged consumers to use its SOMA Label App, available on Android and iOS devices, to verify the authenticity of excise stamps before purchasing excisable products.