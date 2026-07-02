Tanzania: One Person Dies, Seven Others Injured in Dynamite Explosion in Mwanza

2 July 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

Mwanza — ONE person has died and seven people were injured following a dynamite explosion that occurred today, July 1, 2026, at a coffee shop located in Sahwa ya Juu Street, Lwanhima Ward, Nyamagana District in Mwanza Region.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander, DCP Wilbrod Mutafungwa, said the incident occurred when the deceased, Mr Marco Msenyerei (52), a resident of Semba-Lwanhima and a stone cutter, was drinking coffee with his colleagues while carrying a bag containing dynamite.

He said initial investigations have revealed that the explosion was caused by careless handling of the dynamite after the deceased sat with it near a burning charcoal stove, which caused it to explode due to the heat.

The injured are Daudi Joseph Baraka (54), Emmanuel Luhangwa Joseph (40), Yusufu Rajabu Nasoro (20), Zawadi Ndukeji (27), James Hussein Ntugo (33), Joseph Muyagingwa (22) and Marco Chandanoba (45).

All the injured were rushed to Nyamagana District Hospital (Butimba) for treatment, while one was transferred to Bugando Regional Referral Hospital due to his condition requiring specialist treatment.

Commander Mutafungwa said the scene of the incident has been inspected by the Police Force in collaboration with experts from the Tanzania People's Forces (TPDF) and the Mwanza Regional Minerals Commission and it was found to be safe for public use.

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