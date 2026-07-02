Tanzania: Makonda Welcomes Tanzanians to Celebrate the Bongo Flava's 30th Anniversary

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Paul Makonda has called on Tanzanians to turn out in large numbers for the 30th anniversary celebration of Bongo Fleva, scheduled for July 10 at Mlimani City, saying the event is more than entertainment--it is an opportunity to reflect on the history of the music genre and its contribution to national development.

Speaking to artists preparing for the celebration, Makonda said July 10 should serve as a day to commemorate Bongo Fleva's journey from its humble beginnings to its current success.

"July 10 is fast approaching. Let us make it a day that reminds us where we have come from and the progress we have made.

It should also be an opportunity to evaluate the messages in our music and its contribution to the nation's development," he said.

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Makonda noted that music has played a vital role in educating society, promoting moral values, encouraging respect for parents, inspiring hard work and strengthening national unity among Tanzanians.

He added that the achievements of today's generation of artists--including owning homes, vehicles, radio and television stations, and creating employment opportunities--are the result of the foundation laid by the pioneers of Bongo Fleva.

"Today we see artists owning businesses, employing young people and building successful lives through music. This demonstrates that when the arts sector is provided with a supportive environment, it can help reduce unemployment and make a meaningful contribution to the national economy," he said.

Meanwhile, music stakeholder and Hamis Shaban, popularly known as Babu Tale, pledged to provide health insurance coverage for more than 38 artists who will perform at the anniversary concert.

The event's organiser, Hamad Ally, said the main objective of the celebration is to reunite artists who began their careers together but later became discouraged after being labelled as "veterans"--a term he believes denied them opportunities. He said they have instead embraced the label as motivation to rise again and demonstrate that they still have much to contribute to the music industry.