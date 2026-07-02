South Africa: Matlala Will Face Madlanga Next Week but Not About His Tender

Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has been subpoenaed to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, in his first appearance before it.

A magistrate rejected Matlala's eight-year plea deal and proposed 12 years instead, with the tender case returning on 13 July.

Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, 7 July. It will be the first time he has faced the commission in person.

It is understood that Matlala agreed to testify on one condition. He will not be cross-examined about the Medicare24 tender, the same contract at the centre of his ongoing criminal case.

Matlala's lawyer, Hlawu Maluleke, confirmed his client will comply with the subpoena. Maluleke said the situation puts Matlala in a difficult position, though he did not say whether Matlala will appear from the commission's offices in Pretoria or from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he is being held.

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Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering over the R228-million SAPS tender awarded to his company. He agreed to turn state witness and admitted paying bribes to police officials who helped him win the deal.

Under his original plea agreement, Matlala and the state agreed on a 15 year sentence, with seven years suspended. That would have left him serving eight years in prison.

A magistrate at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court rejected that sentence on Wednesday. He proposed 12 years instead.

Matlala's legal team and the state could not agree to the new proposal. The matter will return to court on 13 July, six days after Matlala is due at the commission.

If the plea deal falls apart completely, prosecutors will not be able to use his affidavit against the senior police officers he implicated. He will still appear before the commission on Tuesday, with the Medicare24 tender excluded from questioning under the agreed condition.