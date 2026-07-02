South Africa: Matlala Will Face Madlanga Next Week but Not About His Tender

2 July 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala has been subpoenaed to testify before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, in his first appearance before it.
  • A magistrate rejected Matlala's eight-year plea deal and proposed 12 years instead, with the tender case returning on 13 July.

Businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala has been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday, 7 July. It will be the first time he has faced the commission in person.

It is understood that Matlala agreed to testify on one condition. He will not be cross-examined about the Medicare24 tender, the same contract at the centre of his ongoing criminal case.

Matlala's lawyer, Hlawu Maluleke, confirmed his client will comply with the subpoena. Maluleke said the situation puts Matlala in a difficult position, though he did not say whether Matlala will appear from the commission's offices in Pretoria or from Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, where he is being held.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Matlala has pleaded guilty to fraud, corruption and money laundering over the R228-million SAPS tender awarded to his company. He agreed to turn state witness and admitted paying bribes to police officials who helped him win the deal.

Under his original plea agreement, Matlala and the state agreed on a 15 year sentence, with seven years suspended. That would have left him serving eight years in prison.

A magistrate at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court rejected that sentence on Wednesday. He proposed 12 years instead.

Matlala's legal team and the state could not agree to the new proposal. The matter will return to court on 13 July, six days after Matlala is due at the commission.

If the plea deal falls apart completely, prosecutors will not be able to use his affidavit against the senior police officers he implicated. He will still appear before the commission on Tuesday, with the Medicare24 tender excluded from questioning under the agreed condition.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.