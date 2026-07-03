Africa: Taking the World's Temperature - WHO Chief Spotlights Global Health Emergencies

The hantavirus global outbreak is officially over, Ebola outbreaks are growing in Africa and responders are helping recovery efforts in quake-hit Venezuela, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Thursday, announcing updates on global health emergencies.

Key takeways

Hantavirus officially over

Ebola virus spreads in DR Congo

Tonnes of supplies delivered in quake-hit Venezuela

Air pollution remains "invisible" killer

Youth must be protected online

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Taking the world's temperature on pressing health matters, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus provided the latest on current global challenges - and successes when it comes to international cooperation.

"The outbreaks of hantavirus, Ebola and Marburg all show why there is no alternative to international cooperation in the face of international threats: no country alone can fight," he said.

As regions scramble to respond to these outbreaks, Tedros reiterated that next week offers an opportunity for such collective action as the agency's Member States will continue negotiations on the pathogen access and benefit sharing system of the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

'Hantavirus outbreak over'

Right now, the total number of cases from the outbreak remains 13, including three deaths, and more than 650 contacts were identified and followed up by health authorities in 33 countries and territories.

"Today, the final contact of a person exposed to hantavirus on the cruise ship MV Hondius completed their quarantine period, tested negative and returned home," Tedros said, adding that no further cases have been reported since 25 May.

Ebola spread continues

As of Thursday, 1,406 Ebola cases have been confirmed, and 438 people have died as the outbreak continues to expand in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with an average of 38 new confirmed cases every day for the past two weeks.

In Uganda, no new cases of Ebola have been reported since 21 June.

The response has been strengthened under the DRC Government's leadership, the WHO chief said, pointing to testing capacity expanding to 10 laboratories set up closer to communities alongside improved contact tracing and treatment capacity.

On Thursday, a clinical trial of two therapeutics was launched, with the enrolment of the first patient, and WHO has given emergency use listing to the first molecular diagnostic test for Bundibugyo virus, Tedros said.

"Despite all this progress, we continue to face significant challenges, including mistrust and violence," the WHO chief said, noting that this week, an Ebola treatment centre in Ituri province was attacked and set ablaze, resulting in the deaths of two people and patients fleeing.

Venezuela updates

Last week's double earthquakes has left more than 2,300 people dead, more than 5,000 injured and almost 16,000 homeless as search and rescue efforts switch to recovery, with the total number of casualties likely to rise considerably.

"The earthquake compounds an already severe humanitarian crisis, stretching a health system that was already struggling to meet people's needs," Tedros said.

To assist, WHO has:

Disbursed $ 1.5 million from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies

Sent more than six metric tonnes of emergency medical supplies, with another 28 metric tonnes due to be shipped in the coming days

Coordinated the work of international emergency medical teams, who are on the ground providing care for the injured

Provided support for the national health system in providing routine care for those who need it

Pollution remains 'invisible' killer

Today, 6.5 billion people are exposed to air pollution, exceeding WHO interim targets of 35 micrograms per cubic metre, with this "invisible threat" linked to diseases, including heart disease, stroke and lung cancer, and associated with 6.7 million premature deaths each year.

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Protecting youth online

Highlighting the impact of social media and other digital environments on the health of young people, Tedros said digital environments "are not neutral" and "how they are designed, governed and monetised shapes many aspects of our lives, including health."

Algorithms increasingly filter health information to increase attention and engagement rather than accuracy, allowing misleading claims to spread, he said, noting that WHO is responding by strengthening research, advising countries and promoting safe, equitable digital health environments.

"Above all, we must listen to young people," Tedros said. "They are not experimental subjects, a captive market, or a commodity. They are our future. Together, we can and must shape digital environments that protect and support their health."