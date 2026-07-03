South Africa: SA Fail to Make T20 World Cup Final After Underwhelming Campaign

England 169 for 5 (Nat Sciver-Brunt 75, Nonkululeko Mlaba 2-25) beat South Africa 129 for 8 (Tazmin Brits 51, Lauren Bell 2-28) by 40 runs.

Following an underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign, South Africa's tournament came to an end with a 40-run semifinal defeat to England at The Oval on 2 July in front of a packed home crowd.

It is the first time in three years that South Africa have failed to progress to the final of a cricket World Cup - they made the T20 World Cup final in 2023 and 2024 and the One Day International final in 2025.

Despite a blistering start from the opening bowlers Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail, the rest of the bowling unit struggled to make further inroads and England, who were 23 for three in the fourth over, capitalised.

By the time South Africa claimed another wicket in the penultimate over of England's innings, the damage had been done.

Their total of 169 proved a daunting target and would have been a historic run-chase. However, the South African batting line-up has struggled for consistency throughout the tournament, as well as their partnerships, which never materialised in this game.

"I'm very disappointed," said captain Laura Wolvaardt. "It was just not meant to be for us today. We were outplayed today by a really good England side.

"I...