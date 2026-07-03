Malawi Army Command Faces Scrutiny Over Cia-Flagged Arms Allegations

3 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Senior officers in Malawi's military are under investigation following allegations that they were involved in an arms-smuggling network, according to law-enforcement and diplomatic sources familiar with the matter.

The claims were first reported by the Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ), which said multiple sources told the news outlet that the intelligence behind the complaint originated from the US Central Intelligence Agency.

According to the platform, the CIA tracked an operation in which Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officers allegedly helped Sudanese rebel groups obtain heavy weapons.

The platform reported that the intelligence was later shared with Malawi's National Intelligence Service and formed the basis of a complaint lodged with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

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It said it remains unclear whether the complaint was submitted directly by a US representative or through an intermediary.

The MDF confirmed it had been approached by the ACB.

In a written response to the platform, spokesperson Major Emmanuel Mnelemba said the military was aware of the allegations but could not comment further while investigations were ongoing.

The platform said it has not seen the CIA report or the ACB complaint and that key details of the alleged operation remain unclear.

It added that the ACB has not responded to questions submitted months ago.

The US Embassy in Lilongwe has also declined to comment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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