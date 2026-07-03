Rwanda: What to Know As UN Human Rights Council Adopts Rwanda's UPR Review

Rwanda has accepted 249 out of the 286 recommendations it received during its fourth-cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR), representing 87 per cent of the total, while taking note of the remaining 37 recommendations.

The United Nations Human Rights Council adopted the outcome of Rwanda's review in an event held on June 30 in Geneva.

The UPR is a peer-review mechanism through which all UN member states have their human rights records reviewed and receive recommendations aimed at strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights.

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Speaking on behalf of the Rwandan government during the adoption session, Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, said that recommendations were subjected to careful analysis and broad cross-institutional consultations coordinated by the Ministry of Justice through the National Mechanism for Implementation, Reporting and Follow-up (NMIRF).

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"The outcome of Rwanda's fourth UPR cycle was considered by NMIRF members together with other relevant institutions, reflecting the inclusive and participatory nature of the national consultation process," she said.

"By supporting 249 recommendations, Rwanda has demonstrated a clear commitment to implement a significant set of measures across diverse human rights areas."

Bakuramutsa said Rwanda's position was guided by national priorities, international human rights obligations, and the country's implementation capacity.

She explained that the 37 recommendations (13 percent) that Rwanda took note of reflected decisions made within the country's constitutional, legal and institutional framework.

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"Our approach is to accept recommendations that are consistent with our laws, policies and capacities, and to take note of recommendations that require further domestic consideration or do not fully reflect our national context and domestic processes," she said.

She cited recommendations calling for the recognition of distinct ethnic categories as an example, noting that Rwanda's constitutional framework promotes national unity and equal citizenship rather than ethnic distinctions. Other recommendations, she said, concerned issues for which effective remedies already exist within national institutions.

Bakuramutsa highlighted several reforms undertaken since Rwanda's previous UPR review, including legislative amendments aimed at strengthening protections for children, women and girls, combating gender-based violence, and promoting non-discrimination.

She said the country remains committed to aligning its domestic laws with international treaty obligations.

On socio-economic rights, she pointed to efforts to expand access to quality healthcare, education, safe water, sanitation and affordable housing, alongside scaling up social protection programmes to reduce vulnerability and promote inclusive development.

Regarding women's rights, Bakuramutsa said Rwanda has continued to promote women's political and economic participation while reinforcing legal safeguards against gender-based violence.

She also highlighted progress in child protection, including stronger birth registration systems, measures against child labour and exploitation, and expanded educational opportunities for vulnerable children.

On civil and political rights, she said Rwanda has strengthened constitutional guarantees, improved access to information, enhanced civic participation and reinforced the effectiveness and accountability of justice institutions while maintaining social cohesion and stability.

Bakuramutsa further underscored the role of civil society and independent institutions in promoting human rights, saying Rwanda has undertaken reforms to facilitate constructive engagement and create an enabling environment for lawful participation in public life.

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She noted that a new law governing the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), promulgated on June 11, has expanded the institution's mandate, strengthened legal protections for its staff and improved its governance framework.

The commission was also recently re-accredited with A-status, recognising its continued compliance with the Paris Principles.

"Rwanda remains committed to its international human rights obligations and will continue to engage constructively with the Human Rights Council, the Universal Periodic Review mechanism and treaty bodies," Bakuramutsa said.

She added that the government would continue to use the NMIRF to coordinate implementation, monitor progress and report on both achievements and challenges.

"Rwanda views the outcome of this review as a mirror reflecting the progress achieved and a roadmap guiding our continued efforts to strengthen the promotion and protection of human rights," she said.