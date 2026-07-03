Malawi Gives Experts 90 Days to Reshape Agriculture Investment Strategy

2 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's Agriculture Minister has given technical experts just three months to complete a new national food and agriculture investment strategy -- and has warned that implementation must follow without delay.

Roza Mbilizi issued the directive at the launch of the National Agrifood Systems Investment Plan (Nasip) formulation exercise in Lilongwe, held jointly by her ministry and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Noting that this is the third time Malawi has undertaken such a process, Mbilizi stressed that collaboration and swift implementation were essential, and challenged the expert team to deliver the completed document within the tight timeframe.

The FAO's assistant country representative, George Mvula, acknowledged the minister's deadline but cautioned that the technical complexity of the work would require adequate time to execute properly.

The new Nasip follows the expiry of Malawi's previous National Agriculture Investment Plan, which ran from 2017 to 2023.

The incoming strategy will serve as the primary instrument for delivering on both the National Agriculture Policy 2024 and the Malawi 2063 First 10-Year Implementation Plan -- the government's long-term development blueprint.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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