Kenya: Court Drops Treason Charges Against Activist Bob Njagi

2 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Kajiado Law Courts has dismissed a treason case against activist Bob Njagi.

Senior Principal Magistrate Edgar Kagoni ruled that the prosecution had failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the treason charges, leading to the formal dismissal of the case and the closure of the file.

Siaya Governor James Orengo described the ruling as a victory for justice and the rule of law.

"No Kenyan should face trumped-up charges for exercising their democratic rights. Bob Njagi's arrest is a political injustice to the entire nation," Orengo said.

Njagi was arrested in Kajiado County on June 24 over allegations of incitement linked to the June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations.

Prosecutors had argued that a video circulating on social media showed him urging young people to participate in the protests, claims the defence maintained amounted to protected political expression.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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