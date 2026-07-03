Uganda: Roc Nation Sports International Delegation Arrives to Boost Afcon 2027 Tourism Campaign

A high-level delegation from Roc Nation Sports International has arrived in Uganda for a three-day familiarisation tour aimed at showcasing the country's tourism potential and strengthening destination marketing ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The visit forms part of a strategic partnership between the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Roc Nation Sports International to position Uganda as a leading tourism and sporting destination on the global stage as it prepares to co-host AFCON 2027 with Kenya and Tanzania.

During the visit, the delegation will tour some of Uganda's flagship tourism attractions, experience the country's culture and hospitality, and explore investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

According to UTB, the familiarisation trip marks the beginning of wider engagements designed to promote Uganda's tourism offerings to international audiences by harnessing the global appeal of sport, culture and creativity.

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"We are delighted to officially welcome the Roc Nation Sports International delegation to the Pearl of Africa. This visit forms part of our ongoing strategic partnership and destination marketing efforts ahead of AFCON 2027 and provides an opportunity to showcase the very best that Uganda has to offer," the tourism board said.

UTB described the visit as a significant step in using major sporting events to increase Uganda's international visibility and attract more visitors.

"As Uganda prepares to welcome the continent for AFCON 2027, this visit marks the beginning of high-level conversations focused on sharing the Explore Uganda story with global audiences through the power of culture, creativity and sport," the board added.

Officials say the partnership is expected to broaden Uganda's global appeal by promoting not only its renowned wildlife attractions but also its cultural heritage, adventure tourism, hospitality industry and growing creative economy.

The initiative is aligned with Uganda's broader strategy of leveraging sports tourism to drive economic growth, attract investment and increase international visitor arrivals.

Over the next three days, the delegation is expected to visit selected tourism sites, engage with stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and explore opportunities for future collaboration in destination branding and international marketing.

With preparations for AFCON 2027 gathering pace, UTB said partnerships with globally recognised organisations such as Roc Nation Sports International will be instrumental in raising Uganda's international profile and ensuring the tournament leaves a lasting tourism legacy.

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"Welcome to Uganda, Roc Nation Sports International. We look forward to building a partnership that inspires the world to discover the Pearl of Africa," UTB said.

Officials believe the visit will strengthen Uganda's efforts to penetrate new international tourism markets while reinforcing its ambition to become one of Africa's leading destinations through sports, culture and innovation.