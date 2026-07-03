Somalia: Somaliland Rejects Claims of Eastman Minerals Investment Agreement

Hargeisa — Somaliland's Ministry of Energy and Minerals has rejected reports claiming that Eastman Minerals Inc. has signed an investment agreement to undertake mining activities in the Republic of Somaliland, stating that the company has neither been registered nor authorized to operate in the country's mineral sector.

In a press statement issued Thursday, the ministry said it "firmly rejects the claims recently published by international media outlets alleging that Eastman Minerals Inc. has entered into an investment agreement and partnership to undertake mining activities in the Republic of Somaliland."

"The Ministry hereby clarifies that Eastman Minerals Inc. is not registered with the Ministry of Energy and Minerals and has not been granted any mineral rights, concession, license, investment agreement, or any other legal authorization to explore for, develop, or extract mineral resources within the Republic of Somaliland," the statement said.

The ministry further stated that Mr. Abdikadir Nur, who identifies himself as the Chief Executive Officer of Eastman Minerals Inc., "has no official recognition, authorization, or mandate from the Government of the Republic of Somaliland in relation to the country's mineral resources."

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According to the statement, the matter is currently under an official investigation.

The ministry urged international investors, mining companies, financial institutions and development partners to verify the legal status of any investment opportunity relating to Somaliland's mineral sector directly with the government before entering into agreements.

"The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that all investments in Somaliland's mining sector are conducted transparently, lawfully, and in full compliance with the country's legal and regulatory framework," it said.

The statement comes after recent reports announcing a proposed investment involving Eastman Minerals Inc. and a gold processing project in Somaliland, claims that the ministry says do not have official government authorization.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)