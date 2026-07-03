Somalia: Somaliland Cabinet Approves Joint Declaration With Israel

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland's Council of Ministers on wednesday unanimously approved the Joint Declaration signed between the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel, marking another step in implementing the agreements reached during President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro's historic state visit to Israel.

The decision was taken during the 66th session of the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) and attended by Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Cabdi at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.

During the meeting, President Irro briefed ministers on the outcomes of his official state visit to Israel, describing the trip as a diplomatic milestone that had strengthened Somaliland's international engagement and opened new avenues for strategic cooperation.

According to the presidency, the president highlighted the diplomatic achievements, strategic partnerships and economic opportunities generated by the visit, saying they would advance Somaliland's national interests and expand its presence on the international stage.

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The Cabinet was then presented with the full text of the Joint Declaration issued by Somaliland and Israel. After the document was read in full, ministers approved it unanimously in a show-of-hands vote.

The Joint Declaration was signed in Jerusalem on June 15, 2026, by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Somaliland leader's historic state visit to Israel.

The Somaliland government described the declaration as a strategic agreement that serves the national interests of the Republic of Somaliland.

In accordance with Somaliland's Constitution, the Cabinet said the Joint Declaration and its related agreements will now be submitted to the country's legislative bodies for consideration and to complete the constitutional approval process.

The Cabinet's endorsement represents the executive branch's formal approval of the declaration before it proceeds to the legislature for constitutional review.

Somaliland and Israel announced the Joint Declaration following high-level talks in Jerusalem covering diplomatic relations, security cooperation, economic development, investment and regional partnerships. Wednesday's Cabinet approval advances implementation of the agreements, subject to legislative consideration under Somaliland's constitutional procedures.

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(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)