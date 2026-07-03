South Africa: Western Cape Ordered to File Housing Plans - South African News Briefs - July 3, 2026

Western Cape Ordered to Submit Affordable Housing Plan

The Constitutional Court has ordered the Western Cape provincial government to submit its affordable housing plans for Cape Town’s inner city within three months after ruling that it failed to make adequate housing available in well-located areas, reports EWN. The court found the attempted sale of the former Tafelberg school site in Sea Point unlawful. It criticised the province for failing to conduct meaningful public participation. It also directed the government to provide details of completed, ongoing and planned affordable housing projects. Social housing activists will have an opportunity to respond before the matter returns to court if necessary.

Madlanga Commission to Hear Evidence Against Khan

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The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to hear evidence against suspended Crime Intelligence Deputy Head Feroz Khan, reports SABC News. The evidence, contained in over 750 pages of court documents and digital records, implicates Khan in colluding with organised crime figures and interfering in criminal investigations. Khan will not appear before the commission as he remains unconscious after being shot in Johannesburg. The evidence also links him to the 2021 Aeroton drug consignment case and alleges he shared sensitive state information with businessman Mohamed Sayed and EFF leader Julius Malema.

Former NPA Boss Claims He Was Kept in the Dark Over TRC Cases

Former National Prosecuting Authority head Mxolisi Nxasana has told the Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases inquiry that, although prosecuting apartheid-era crimes fell under his leadership, he was never informed about the cases during his tenure, reports EWN. Nxasana said his predecessor, Nomgcobo Jiba, did not brief him on the matters referred to the NPA after the TRC. Several parties have indicated they will seek permission to cross-examine him, which could see him recalled to continue his testimony.

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