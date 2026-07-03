Kenya: NPS Begins Process to Transform Police Leadership Academy Into University Constituent College

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has officially launched the process of transforming the National Police Leadership Academy (NPLA) into a constituent college of the National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K), marking a major step in strengthening leadership development and professional training within the country's police service.

The transition process formally commenced on Thursday with the inaugural meeting of a technical working committee tasked with overseeing the Academy's integration into the National Defence University-Kenya.

The move is expected to elevate police leadership education by aligning it with nationally recognized academic and professional standards.

"The meeting follows the Inspector General of the National Police Service's engagement with the leadership of the National Defence University-Kenya, which culminated in the establishment of the technical working committee to spearhead the transition process," NPS said.

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Speaking during the inaugural meeting, the committee's chairperson and NDU-K Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, Prof. Anne Muigai, described the assignment as a significant national undertaking that will shape the future of police leadership education.

She thanked the IG and the Vice-Chancellor of NDU-K for constituting the committee and expressed confidence that the members would deliver on their mandate despite the technical nature of the task.

Prof. Muigai noted that while the transition would involve complex academic and administrative processes, the committee was committed to ensuring that every decision made would support a sustainable institutional framework capable of standing the test of time.

National Police Leadership Academy Commandant David K. Mathiu, Assistant Inspector General of Police, described the meeting as a defining moment in the Academy's transformation journey.

He said the committee's work would lay the foundation for strategic decisions that will guide the Academy's transition into a constituent college under the mentorship of the National Defence University-Kenya.

Mathiu also reaffirmed the Academy's commitment to supporting the committee throughout the process, saying the institution was prepared to work closely with all stakeholders to achieve the envisioned reforms.

During the meeting, members reviewed the committee's terms of reference, considered an implementation roadmap and agreed on reporting mechanisms that will guide the execution of the transition process.

Once completed, the integration is expected to enhance the quality of leadership training offered to senior police officers by embedding the Academy within Kenya's premier institution for defence and security studies.

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The move also reflects ongoing efforts by the National Police Service to professionalise policing through stronger academic partnerships and institutional reforms.