Rwanda: What Next for Kigali's Unfinished Drainage Projects?

Expropriation challenges, prolonged rainy seasons and funding constraints have delayed the completion of several drainage projects in Kigali, City of Kigali officials told lawmakers on July 2.

The officials were responding to findings in the Auditor General's report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which found that the city lacked a comprehensive plan for constructing drainage channels in residential settlements.

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Auditors inspected eight residential settlements--Kabuye Phase II, Gasanze Phase III, Masizi, Nyagahinga, Gisasa, Gasharu, Nunga Phase II and Gahanga--and found that while roads had been built, the corresponding drainage systems had not.

The report also revealed that 268 of the 320 planned drainage channels across Kigali, 84 per cent remain unconstructed, exposing communities to flooding and landslides.

"This poses a risk of landslides," the report noted.

The Auditor General recommended that the City of Kigali work with relevant stakeholders to complete the required drainage infrastructure.

On July 2, senators from the Committee on Foreign Affairs, National Unity and Security held discussions with the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) on the implementation of measures to prevent and respond to disasters during the construction of road and bridge infrastructure.

The senators called for stronger supervision of the construction of drainage systems to ensure that water is properly channelled to designated discharge points during the construction and rehabilitation of roads.

They also urged closer collaboration with local government authorities by providing guidance on the appropriate standards for designing and constructing drainage systems when building access roads in residential areas.

Nyagatovu and Nyabisindu projects

In 2024, the City of Kigali announced plans to begin drainage works in the Nyabisindu and Nyagatovu settlements alongside property valuation for expropriation. About 99 properties were earmarked for acquisition at an estimated compensation cost of Rwf1 billion.

City Manager Stella Kabahire said delays in the two projects were largely due to expropriation challenges.

She explained that the drainage works are part of the road upgrading project in Nyabisindu and Nyagatovu, designed to manage stormwater runoff from the renovated Amahoro Stadium.

The Nyabisindu area and sections around Prince House in Remera required new drainage infrastructure to channel water flowing from the stadium, city officials said.

Fulgence Dusabimana, Kigali's Vice Mayor in charge of Urbanisation and Infrastructure, said drainage construction is generally suspended during the rainy season, further slowing progress.

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"Particularly for the drainage works connected to Amahoro Stadium, approvals were required to excavate sections of roads before construction could begin. Some drainage works in the Remera-Gipororo area took several months to obtain permission for road closures.

"That is why those roads were closed recently to pave the way for drainage construction. In the Gisimenti area, there is extensive infrastructure, including water, electricity and internet networks, which first had to be relocated," he said.

Dusabimana added that work has resumed on the unfinished drainage systems and that exposed sections are being covered to improve public safety.

Lawmakers raise concerns

Member of Parliament Liliane Umutesi questioned why some roads had been completed without pedestrian walkways or drainage systems linking them to surrounding neighbourhoods.

"There are also uncovered drainage channels along roads that have already been completed," she said.

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City authorities have identified at least 112 kilometres of drainage infrastructure as urgent priorities to reduce flooding and soil erosion caused by inadequate stormwater management.

Auditor General Alexis Kamuhire said the City of Kigali remains among the public institutions with persistent weaknesses in ensuring public resources are used effectively.

"Many projects have been left incomplete despite significant amounts of money having been spent on them. There are also road construction projects that remain unfinished," he said.

Karuruma Bridge, Kigali Infrastructure Project

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The City of Kigali also assured the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that construction of the long-delayed Karuruma Bridge will begin before the end of this year.

Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva said the city is in the final stages of procuring a contractor.

"By the end of the first quarter of this financial year, construction of the bridge will have commenced," he said.

Officials also disclosed that the $404 million Kigali Infrastructure Project fell short of its original target after only 58 per cent of the required financing was secured.

The project had planned to deliver 215 kilometres of infrastructure--including roads, bridges and drainage channels--but only 88 kilometres were completed.

Auditors found that some completed roads lacked drainage systems linking them to neighbouring communities. Other deficiencies included missing pedestrian walkways, deteriorating roads with potholes and non-functional street lights on 12 roads, including the Sonatubes-Nyakabanda-Alpha Palace road.

The City of Kigali pledged to address all the issues raised in the audit.