Zimbabwe: Chiwenga's Cryptic Sermon a Call for People to Save Constitution Mutilated By CAB3 - Ngarivhume

ZIMBABWEAN opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume says Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's latest cryptic sermon during a public address was a coded appeal for citizens to help save the country's constitution, which he argues was "killed" by Constitutional Amendment Number 3 (CAB3).

Chiwenga gave the speech over the weekend and the video has now gone viral on social media.

Ngarivhume interpreted Chiwenga's reference to the biblical resurrection of Lazarus as a direct analogy of his ongoing fallout over CAB3 seeking to alter the country's supreme law and overall governance architecture.

"General Chiwenga is in another deep call to the nation through a sermon. He says our dear constitution, Lazarus, was sick through the CAB3 attack by the oligarchs in Zanu PF," Ngarivhume wrote on X.

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"He was told to help save the constitution, Lazarus, but did not do so on time. Lazarus died, and he asks them to remove the stone from the grave. The people must participate in raising the dead Lazarus, the constitution."

CAB3 has passed through both the lower and upper houses of Parliament and now awaits President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assent. The law will give Mnangagwa, Parliament and councils another two years, until 2030, in office without being subjected to elections which are due in 2028.

PoliticsAlso, CAB3 proposes the removal of direct presidential elections and reposes that right to Parliament to choose the President.

Chiwenga, who reportedly harbours ambitions to succeed the current 83-year-old leader, is firmly opposed to CAB3, which is diminishing his chances of taking the reins of power.

According to Ngarivhume, Chiwenga's message was unambiguous.

"General Chiwenga's message is clear. This is now time to raise the dead constitution, but it needs the participation of the people! And surely Lazarus will rise from the dead!

"This is time for the people to unite, come together, and raise the dead constitution to life again!" Ngarivhume posted.

In recent months, Chiwenga has taken to biblical scriptures to take aim at Mnangagwa and his Zvigananda cabal accused of corruption and plunder of State resources.

In his previous potshot, the VP used the analogy of King Hezekiah in the Bible, as in 2 Kings 18-20 and Isaiah 36-39. Hezekiah was one of Judah's greatest kings who became seriously ill. He wept and prayed for more time, and God granted him an additional 15 years of life. In his pride, Hezekiah showed all his wealth to visiting Babylonian envoys. The prophet Isaiah warned him that Babylon would one day conquer Judah and steal all those treasures, which they did, and the king spent the remainder of his life in captivity.