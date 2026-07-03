Botswana: Boko Urges Batswana to Uphold Legacy

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has called on Batswana to draw inspiration from the enduring legacy of Botswana's founding president, Sir Seretse Khama, saying his vision, humility and unwavering commitment to democracy continue to provide a blueprint for the nation's future.

Speaking at Sir Seretse Khama Day commemoration in Gaborone on Wednesday, President Boko said Sir Seretse's contribution had become more significant with the passage of time as Botswana continued to deepen its understanding of its history and national identity.

He described the founding president as a visionary leader whose policies of non-racialism, universal education, prudent economic management and political tolerance laid the foundations of the modern Botswana.

Although born into royalty, Sir Seretse chose the path of building a republic, fostered ethnic unity, championed self-reliance and ensured that the country's mineral wealth was invested in education, healthcare and infrastructure for the benefit of all Batswana.

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President Boko also paid tribute to Sir Seretse's humility, recounting how he once welcomed a group of university students into State House long after an official function had ended, spending hours in their company. He said the late president's warmth and accessibility reflected his deep love for the people. Quoting Sir Seretse's words that "a nation without a past is a lost nation, and a people without a past is a people without a soul," President Boko urged Batswana to honour his legacy by building a caring nation that left no one behind, particularly those living in remote and marginalised communities.

Kgosi Khama IV echoed those sentiments, reminding Batswana that the country's achievements should never overshadow the immense difficulties it faced at independence in 1966.

He said Botswana emerged as one of the world's poorest nations, with little infrastructure, limited access to education and healthcare, as well serious security threats from neighbouring minority ruled states. Sir Seretse's greatest achievement was building a united, democratic and internationally respected nation from those difficult beginnings and therefore, Kgosi Khama credited the founding president who was also his father, with establishing strong institutions, promoting unity among diverse communities and ensuring that diamond revenues were invested prudently for national development.

He further noted that while every administration since independence had faced its own challenges, including droughts, disease outbreaks, HIV/AIDS epidemic, global financial crisis, COVID-19 pandemic and the current downturn in diamond revenues, none matched the challenge of building a nation from virtually nothing.

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He urged Batswana to honour Sir Seretse through action rather than words alone by confronting present-day challenges with unity, discipline, honesty, humility and vision.

During the cremony, President Boko led former leaders and other dignitaries in laying wreaths at Sir Seretse Khama's memorial in honour of the founding president's enduring contribution to the nation. Among those in attendance were Vice President Ndaba Gaolathe, former president Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi and his wife Neo, former vice president Slumber Tsogwane, Leader of the Opposition, Mr Dumelang Saleshando and wife, Dineo as well as Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Dithapelo Keorapetse.

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