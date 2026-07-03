Botswana: Epic Showdown in Oregon Tomorrow

2 July 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — When the world's elite quarter-milers descend upon the University of Oregon's iconic Hayward Field for the Prefontaine Classic tomorrow, track and field fans will witness a tactical masterclass fueled by a bruising inter-continental rivalry.

The men's 400-metres race is shaping up to be the marquee event of the weekend, as Botswana's formidable tandem of Collen Kebinatshipi and Bayapo Ndori square off against a powerhouse American lineup on the US soil.

According to industry insiders, the stakes extend far beyond the Diamond Trophy, an American contingent featuring Quincy Hall, Rai Benjamin, Michael Norman, Chris Bailey, Khaleb McRae, Jacory Patterson and Chris Robinson is seeking definitive redemption.

The deep US squad is looking to erase the sting of the heartbreak inflicted upon them by Botswana's dramatic golden relay finish at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, where Botswana defied a massive rainstorm to secure the title, a blow that the Americans are desperate to answer at home.

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Overturning Botswana's momentum will be a monumental task for the host nation as Kebinatshipi enters the meet in spectacular form as the reigning individual 400m World Champion, with a world-leading national record of 43.53 seconds.

Ndori, who captured individual bronze in the Tokyo World Athletics Championship final, is acutely aware of the massive stake on the line. Botswana's presence extends across the sprint schedule, as 200-metre sensation, Letsile Tebogo lines up against Zimbabwe's Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba, Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes, Jamaica's Adrian Kerr and Bryan Levell, America's Courtney Lindsey and Tate Taylor, and the Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando, while Tshepiso Masalela opens the weekend's action in the 800m today.

BOPA

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