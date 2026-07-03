Botswana: Bokaa Dam Mountain Bike Classic Here

Gaborone — Chain Reaction will on Sunday host another mountain bike (MTB) cycling event following the successful Kgatleng MTB Classic, which was held in April.

Titled Bokaa Dam Mountain Bike Classic, the event is structured around a multi-loop-system on the 35km course tailored to fit every age group category and skill level.

Elite riders and seasoned veterans will ride three loops, while elite female riders and masters' female ride the loops and the juniors and youth categories will do one loop.

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In addition to individual categories, the race will feature corporate team relay.

The segment requires two teams of two participants, making four riders in total per corporate entry, with each team tackling a 1-loop relay segment on the main trail.

The race also has a dedicated category tailored for young athletes below 14 years, doing 10km.

The route, designed in the scenic and versatile terrain of Bokaa is expected to challenge elite racers as well as beginners as it features a balanced mix of technical single tracks, fast-paced jeep tracks, muddy patches, and dusty stretches.

Starting from Bokaa Dam, the route will traverse the villages of Bokaa, Pilane and Morwa with the A1 Road crossings done under bridges with the exception of Metsimotlhabe River bridge.

"The Bokaa Dam Mountain Bike Classic is not just about crossing the finish line, it is about testing riders' adaptability across changing terrains," said event organiser, Ofentse Gaesi.

By combining technical jeep and single tracks with multi-loop challenges and corporate team formats, Gaesi said they were creating a festival of cycling that bridged the gap between grassroots youth development and elite regional performance.

BOPA