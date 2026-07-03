Botswana Targets Seven Medals in Glasgow

Gaborone — Botswana will send a formidable team to the Commonwealth Games, targeting seven medals.

The Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.

Botswana will send a delegation of 47 members, comprising 25 athletes, coaches, medical personnel and team officials.

The athletes will compete in five sporting codes; being athletics, judo, bowling, boxing and swimming.

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Speaking at the team announcement, Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng said Glasgow was both a fierce battleground for medals and a vital proving ground.

He said the Commonwealth Games were their direct runway to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, which were now a mere two years away.

He encouraged the team to treat every race, every bout, every match, and every single second on the turf as an opportunity to benchmark themselves against the world's best, and shatter their personal limits, and elevate their international standing.

"Go out there, look your competitors in the eye, compete clean, and remember that an entire nation of over two million sports-loving Batswana is cheering you on every step of the way," he said.

Kelebeng highlighted that even within a tightly managed budgetary framework, funding the elite 47-member delegation to Glasgow was a calculated priority.

He said they firmly believed that sport remained one of the most potent vehicles for national development, youth empowerment, social cohesion, and international diplomacy.

By backing athletes on the world stage, he said they were actively building infrastructure, unlocking commercial pathways, and creating sustainable economic opportunities to monetize the talent of Botswana's youth.

Botswana National Olympic Committee president Tshepo Sitale said the Games represented a critical chapter in sporting trajectory.

He said in modern sport diplomacy, the Games were a proving ground, adding that they were a platform where Botswana continued to cement its status as a global sporting powerhouse, showcasing that their talent was world class, structures were robust and the nation was ambitious.

Sitale said for the Glasgow 2026 Games, Botswana was very close to achieving a perfect 50:50 gender balance across the delegation.

"Every single sporting discipline representing us in Glasgow features equal representation of male and female athletes.

This is not an accident; it is the result of deliberate, strategic, and painstaking work by the CGA Botswana, our National Federations, and our high-performance structures.," he said. Achieving total gender equity in sport, he said was a monumental feat for the nation, given that it sent a message to every young girl and boy in Botswana, that their talent would be nurtured, their hard work would be rewarded and their opportunities would be equal.

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Athletics

Prince Selepe (100m and 200m), Justice Oratile(200m) Tshepiso Masalela (one mile), Kemorena Tisang(400m hurdles) and Lee Bhekempilo Eppie (400m)

Ketlobogile Haigura (800m).

The women's team is made up of Oratile Nowe(800m), Obakeng Kamberuka, Kennekae Batisani, Naledi Monthe (400m), Boitshepo Kelapile(100m) while Tshegofatso Bojosi (long jump).

Boxing

Lethabo Modukanele (51kg) Treasure Moremi (60kg) Gift Modise (57kg) O'Dean Lessau male sparring partner

Judo

Botho Babutsi(48kg),Tumiso Phuthego(60kg), Neelo Modise and Thresh Kgositsile are sparing partners.

Swimming

Adrian Robinson (50m and 100m breaststroke) and Maxine Egner (50m and 100m freestyle).

Bowling

Boikhutso Mooketsi (singles and pairs (skip), Modisaotsile Mphotho (singles and pairs (lead), Gaoromelwe Pelemo (pairs (Skip), Sebathu Sinombe (pairs (Lead) and Charles Diteko (pairs (Skip).

BOPA