Botswana: Kalahari Half Marathon to Boost Community Development

2 July 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Letticia Nnokotema

Tsabong — Kalahari Half Marathon, scheduled to take place tomorrow in Tsabong, is expected to attract athletes from across the country.

Hosted by Werda Athletics Club, the marathon, beyond promoting health and fitness, aims to also address social challenges affecting young people, including drug and substance abuse, delinquency, gender-based violence and idleness, by encouraging participation in sport and talent development.

Event organiser, Tshepiso Kashiwa, said the event would contribute to local economic activity by attracting visitors to Tsabong, while strengthening community participation and promoting Kgalagadi South as a growing destination for athletics.

BOPA

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