Kenya: Moi University Seeks Sh11bn Bailout to Clear Staff Dues, Finish Projects

3 July 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Moi University has appealed to the government for more than Sh11 billion in additional funding to settle staff-related obligations and complete stalled infrastructure projects as it seeks to stabilise its finances.

Appearing before a National Assembly committee, Acting Vice-Chancellor Kiplagat Kotut said the university requires Sh6.67 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh5.3 billion for development projects.

Of the recurrent funding, Sh1.92 billion is needed to cater for the institution's payroll during the 2026/27 financial year.

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The university is also seeking Sh500 million to clear payroll-related deductions, Sh1.25 billion to settle salary arrears arising from the 2017-2021 collective bargaining agreement (CBA), and Sh3 billion to pay unremitted staff loan deductions and outstanding pension contributions.

Kotut told lawmakers the institution also requires additional funding to implement commitments made under the 2024 Return-to-Work Formula and urged Parliament to enhance budget allocations for doctor and lecturer allowances.

On the development side, the university is seeking Sh205 million to renovate hostels accommodating more than 10,000 students and Sh230 million to complete an amphitheatre and a Competency-Based Education (CBE) enabler project.

It is also requesting Sh400 million to construct a Pharmacy, Dental and Nursing building to expand medical training, alongside Sh4.5 billion to complete its stalled Science Complex.

The university further appealed for Sh2.8 billion in compensation for its investment in Rivatex East Africa Limited, saying the funds would help settle outstanding financial obligations and improve infrastructure.

Kotut said while the institution had received government support that has enabled it to sustain academic programmes in the short to medium term, additional funding is needed to secure its long-term financial stability and growth.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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