Nigeria: Ethical Journalism, Responsible Storytelling Crucial to Trust, National Development - Experts

Media and communications experts have called for greater commitment to ethical journalism, data-driven reporting, and responsible storytelling, saying they are essential for building public trust and supporting national development.

The call was made during the inauguration of the new executive council of the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN), held on 23 June in Lagos under the theme, "Upholding Ethical Journalism for Maritime and National Development."

Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director of Integrated Indigo, Bolaji Abimbola, said journalism has evolved beyond reporting events to becoming a critical pillar of accountability, public trust and informed citizenship.

He said journalists and public relations professionals should see themselves as partners in shaping credible narratives rather than competitors, noting that both professions play complementary roles in informing the public and strengthening institutions.

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Abimbola stressed that ethical reporting remains vital to the growth of Nigeria's maritime sector and urged journalists to prioritise truth, accuracy and public interest in their work.

He also encouraged media practitioners to choose "truth over clicks, public interest over patronage, and courage over convenience," adding that verified facts, credible data and rigorous verification processes must support responsible journalism.

Highlighting the importance of data-driven reporting, he urged journalists covering specialised sectors such as maritime to rely on verified information and provide context that helps audiences better understand industry developments.

Addressing the challenge of misinformation in the digital age, Abimbola called on journalists to strengthen fact-checking practices and remain committed to protecting public trust. "When ethics guide the press, the maritime sector and the nation develop with integrity," he said.

The event brought together maritime stakeholders, media practitioners, and industry professionals to examine the role of journalism in promoting transparency, accountability, and sustainable development in Nigeria's maritime sector.