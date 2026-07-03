Uganda: Museveni, UK Minister Discuss Investment and Stronger Economic Ties

President Museveni has met Baroness Chapman, the United Kingdom's Minister of State for International Development and Africa, at State House Entebbe, where they discussed ways to strengthen the longstanding partnership between Uganda and the United Kingdom, with a particular focus on investment and economic cooperation.

During the meeting, President Museveni called on British and European investors to take greater interest in investing in Africa, saying the continent offers immense opportunities for economic growth, trade and shared prosperity.

He said stronger investment partnerships would accelerate value addition, industrialisation, job creation and the expansion of mutually beneficial trade between Africa and Europe.

President Museveni welcomed Baroness Chapman to Uganda and expressed appreciation for the cordial relations that continue to exist between Uganda and the United Kingdom.

The meeting was attended by Haruna Kasolo Kyeyune, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs; Lisa Chesney, the British High Commissioner to Uganda; alongside other government officials and distinguished guests.