Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Highlights Corridor Development As Catalyst for Livable, Modern Cities

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's Corridor Development Program is designed to improve the quality of life for citizens by creating more comfortable, modern, and livable urban environments.

Speaking after visiting the completed corridor development project in Arba Minch city, South Ethiopia region, the Prime Minister highlighted that the initiative features modern asphalt roads, energy-efficient street lighting, digital display screens, and upgraded public spaces.

These facilities are already serving residents and enhancing the city's urban landscape, the Premier revealed.

"The primary goal of our Corridor Development Program is to make the lives of our citizens more comfortable and modern," Prime Minister Abiy shared on X.

PM Abiy further noted that the completed infrastructure has been commissioned and is now delivering tangible benefits to the public.

The Government of Ethiopia is currently implementing an ambitious nationwide urban transformation agenda aimed at creating more livable cities through the integration of high-quality infrastructure with environmentally sustainable development.

The initiative prioritizes modern transport networks, green public spaces, resilient infrastructure, and smart urban planning to enhance the quality of life for citizens while promoting sustainable economic growth, it was learned.