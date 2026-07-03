South Africa: Well Wishes for Proteas Women

2 July 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has wished the Women's T20 cricket team well as they take on England in the semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup today.

"The Proteas Women have made the nation proud with their outstanding performances throughout the tournament and have inspired South Africans with their determination, resilience and fighting spirit," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Thursday.

Government has called on all South Africans to get behind the team by wearing their Proteas jerseys or South African colours, proudly flying the national flag and cheering them on as one united nation.

"Today presents another opportunity for South Africans to stand together in support of a team carrying the hopes and pride of the nation. Government wishes the Proteas Women every success and looks forward to another memorable performance as they pursue a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final," Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.