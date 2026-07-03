Zimbabwe: Hardrock FC Signs Warriors Striker Prince Dube After Young Africans Exit

Discover moreOpinion Columns AccessHealth Community InformationOnline Newspaper ArchiveHardrock FC have signed Warriors striker Prince Dube following his departure from Tanzania's Young Africans.

The experienced forward became a free agent after his contract with Young Africans expired on Wednesday.

Dube had attracted interest from several clubs, including Scottland FC and South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, before opting to join the ambitious Kwekwe-based side.

The move marks his return to the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League since leaving Highlanders in 2020 to pursue a career abroad.

HealthCommunity InformationA former SuperSport United striker, Dube is expected to add firepower to Hardrock FC's attack as the club seeks to strengthen its title ambitions during the second half of the season.

Nicknamed "Mgadafi", Dube could make his debut on Sunday when Hardrock FC host CAPS United at Chahwanda Stadium, subject to the completion of the necessary registration formalities.

He becomes Hardrock FC's fourth mid-season signing, joining Warriors defender Gerald Takwara and two recruits from Eswatini as the club bolsters its squad for the remainder of the campaign.