Tunisia: Tabarka International Jazz Festival Back After Six-Year Hiatus

3 July 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Jendouba — The 20th edition of the Tabarka International Jazz Festival officially kicked off on Thursday evening with an open-air performance held in a seafront square, drawing a large crowd.

The audience enjoyed a performance by Algerian artist Djamel Laroussi, in a free opening show open to the public, according to regional cultural affairs delegate in Jendouba, Walid Massaoudi.

He said the concert is a gift from the festival organisers to the people of Tabarka and its visitors, both domestic and international, as well as to those following remotely who could not attend in person.

It also marks the return of jazz music's pulse and the revival of its memories after a six-year hiatus.

He added in a statement to TAP that the official opening will take place on Friday evening with a performance by a Cuban artist, in the presence of Minister of Cultural Affairs Amina Srarfi.

Several citizens and visitors, particularly from Algeria, expressed their satisfaction at the return of this historic festival, recalling memories of their attendance in previous editions.

Organisers have completed logistical and organisational preparations for the festival, which will be held at the Sea Theatre, marking the first departure from the traditional "Basilica Theatre" venue, in order to ensure the success of this exceptional edition.

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