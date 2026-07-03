Uganda: Motor Dealers Protest Digital Plate Shortages

Kampala — Uganda's motor trade sector has demanded that the government cancel its 10-year contract with Russian firm Joint Stock Company Global Security, citing persistent failures in implementing the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS).

The ITMS was introduced to track all registered vehicles and motorcycles nationwide while supplying digital number plates. However, vehicle and motorcycle dealers say the project has instead caused severe business disruptions due to prolonged shortages of digital number plates and delays at centralized fitting centres.

On Thursday, frustrated motorcycle dealers, car dealers, and bond operators marched to the Ministry of Works and Transport to demand answers over what they described as a failing project that has crippled their businesses.

During a meeting with the Minister of Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, the traders complained about continued delays in receiving number plates despite having completed applications and made payments.

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Bwire Amanya, a motorcycle dealer based in Nakawa, said businesses have suffered ever since the digital number plate project was rolled out in 2024.

According to Amanya, the contractor frequently runs out of stock, forcing some dealers to wait up to five months after making payment.

"I know of one motorcycle company with 20 containers carrying about 1,000 motorcycles that are being held at the bond because there are no number plates. This shows how seriously our businesses have been affected. Imagine paying for number plates and waiting more than three months without receiving them. The financial losses are enormous," he said.

Each digital number plate costs seven hundred and fourteen thousand shillings (714,300), meaning the company paid more than 714 million shilings for plates covering 1,000 motorcycles.

However, the motorcycles remain stuck at the bond because the Uganda Revenue Authority cannot release them without registration plates.

Amanya argued that the contractor's continued failure to supply digital number plates demonstrates its inability to fulfil both the printing and importation obligations under the contract.

Hajji Siraje Lutakome, a car bond operator, said traders have repeatedly engaged officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport over the past two years, but little has changed. He urged the government to terminate the contract with the Russian contractor, arguing that the company has consistently failed to deliver on its obligations.

Lutakome further alleged that the inconsistencies surrounding the rollout of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System suggest ill intent, claiming the project appears designed to defraud Ugandans and warning that the contractor could eventually abandon the project.

Responding to the complaints, Minister Fred Byamukama acknowledged shortcomings in the implementation of the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System, saying the delays have negatively affected both businesses and national security.

He said the issues must be resolved within the three-month grace period.

"Buyers are accusing companies of theft after waiting months for number plates. The President is demanding faster service delivery. We streamlined permits and passports, and digital number plates should be no different," Byamukama said.

He attributed the delays to contractors supplying number plates in limited quantities and assured dealers that the ministry would engage the contractor to find a lasting solution.

Dealers also accused officials within the Ministry of Works and Transport of corruption, alleging that some officers demand bribes of about Shs1 million to expedite the release of digital number plates. They called for investigations and the arrest of officials implicated in the alleged scheme.

However, ministry officials defended the contractor, saying implementation has been hampered by external factors, including disruptions to imports caused by the conflict involving Iran and broader global economic challenges.

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The dealers rejected the explanation, insisting that the contractor has consistently failed to supply number plates since the system was introduced.

President Yoweri Museveni has previously said the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System was introduced to strengthen crime prevention by enabling security agencies to quickly identify vehicles and motorcycles linked to criminal activities.

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, owners or importers of motor vehicles are required to pay over 714 shillings for a digital registration plate. Replacing an old registration plate with a digital one costs Shs150,000, provided the vehicle is registered in the owner's name. Digital number plates for motorcycles cost fifty thousand shillings.