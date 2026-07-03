Africa: Shalulile Leaves Lasting Mark On African Club Football After Sundowns Exit

Namibian international, Peter Shalulile has officially brought his time at Mamelodi Sundowns to an end, closing a successful six-year spell that saw him establish himself as one of the leading forwards in African club football.

The lethal goal poacher leaves the African champions after scoring 136 goals in all competitions and helping the club win multiple honours - including the recent TotalEnergies CAF Champions League as well as the African Football League.

During his time at the club, he scored 20 goals in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, consistently delivering in Africa's premier club competition.

Shalulile was just 8 goals shy from scoring a century of goals on the South African domestic league, having finished on an impressive 92.

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Since arriving from Highlands Park in 2020, the 32-year-old developed into one of the most reliable goalscorers on the continent. His movement, work rate and finishing made him a key figure in a Sundowns side that dominated South African football while remaining regular contenders in CAF Interclub competitions.

His performances also reflected the growing influence of Southern African players in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, where he became one of the competition's most consistent attacking threats over recent seasons.

Looking back on his career at Sundowns, Shalulile said the competition for places within the squad had pushed him to improve.

"It's been amazing coming to a club where there are top players. It's difficult, but with hard work, listening and dedication, I've managed to achieve a number of records and trophies. It was all about the hard work."

He also reflected on the challenges of going through difficult periods in front of goal.

"The hardest moments were when I couldn't score. That's when I had to dig deep. I kept going to the gym, worked on my finishing every day, and my teammates kept supporting me. When the goals came again, we celebrated together because everyone had helped me."

Shalulile paid tribute to the Sundowns supporters, acknowledging the role they played throughout his time at the club.

"The supporters have been amazing. They always backed us, kept singing and gave us energy. During COVID it was difficult without them, but when they came back everything changed."

As one of the most successful spells by a striker at Mamelodi Sundowns, the Namibian international is already attracting interest from a number of clubs across the continent.

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Meanwhile, CAF has confirmed the dates for the 2026/27 Interclub season, with the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers set to begin September.