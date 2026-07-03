South Africa: Commission to Air Khan's Secrets and He Won't Hear a Word

Feroz Khan will not appear at the Madlanga Commission today because he remains unconscious after Sunday's shooting in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga confronted Khan's lawyers this week over claims the shooting was linked to a leak inside the commission.

Evidence leader Advocate Adila Hassim is reading more than 750 pages of evidence against suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan into the record at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria this morning. Khan cannot hear any of it.

Khan remains unconscious and heavily sedated in hospital after he was shot in Houghton, Johannesburg, on Sunday. His legal counsel told the commission on Wednesday that he is not able to give instructions or appear before the inquiry.

The evidence includes court documents and digital records that accuse Khan of colluding with organised crime figures and interfering in criminal investigations. Khan has also been implicated in a 2021 drug consignment intercepted in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg.

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An affidavit compiled by a Madlanga Commission investigator details Khan's alleged relationship with businessman Mohamed Sayed and EFF leader Julius Malema. The affidavit alleges Khan shared sensitive state information with Malema.

Khan's shooting has already become part of the commission's proceedings. On Wednesday, commission chairperson retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga confronted Khan's legal team over comments Khan made to the media after the shooting, in which he suggested the attack was linked to a leak from inside the commission.

Hassim pointed out that Khan had told the commission the shooting happened at around 11:30pm, while a television crew arrived at the scene at 11:18pm after being told the shooting had already happened. Judge Madlanga said the commission had never before had to respond to claims made in the media.

Khan was due to testify on 1 July after dropping a separate court bid to stop the commission accessing his seized phones and computers. That evidence is now the material Hassim is reading into the record today.