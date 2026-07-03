Africa: Google Play Launches $1million Indie Games Fund to Empower African Game Developers

Google Play today launched its first Indie Games Fund, committing $1 million to support rising, innovative game studios from across 32 countries in Africa to scale their games and reach a global audience. The fund provides equity-free capital, technical support, and expert mentorship empowering African game developers with the skills and resources they need to thrive.

While the African region is rich in creative talent and home to some of the world's most compelling storytelling, limited access to capital has too often held back promising game studios. This programme addresses that barrier, delivering the critical financial and technical resources required for African indie developers to refine their creative visions, optimise their games, and share uniquely African stories with a global audience.

Programme support & funding highlights

Direct capital injection: Selected studios will receive a share of the $1 million fund, with individual allocations ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 to expand and elevate their games

Selected studios will receive a share of the $1 million fund, with individual allocations ranging from $50,000 to $200,000 to expand and elevate their games Expert guidance: In addition to financial backing, recipients will benefit from dedicated, hands-on mentorship from industry experts

In addition to financial backing, recipients will benefit from dedicated, hands-on mentorship from industry experts Technical support: Studios will receive direct guidance to optimize their games, refine their technical frameworks, and boost market discoverability

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"Africa's unique creativity has fuelled a vibrant game development scene," said Ben McOwen Wilson, Managing Director, Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Google Play. "Bringing this fund to the continent underscores our commitment to unlocking the immense talent of local studios, providing the resources needed to scale businesses, refine creative visions, and share uniquely African stories with a global audience."

Eligibility requirements & timeline

The application process is now open to independent game developers who meet the following criteria:

Location: Applicants must be officially registered and based within one of the eligible African countries

Applicants must be officially registered and based within one of the eligible African countries Studio size & status: Applicants must operate as a private, non-publicly listed independent studio with 50 or fewer employees

Applicants must operate as a private, non-publicly listed independent studio with 50 or fewer employees Product portfolio & platform commitment: Applicants must have already launched a mobile, PC, or console game. Selected studios must commit to making their game available on Google Play and participating non-exclusively in the Google Play pass subscription programme for two years

How to Apply

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Applicants can review the eligibility criteria and submit their entries through the official program portal at Indie Games Fund 2026 before the window closes at 3PM EAT on 31 July 2026. Final selections and the announcement of the 10 chosen studios will take place in September.

The Indie Games Fund is open to applicants from Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Central African Republic, Congo (DRC), Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.