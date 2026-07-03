Rwanda: Rosine Uwamariya Installed As President of Rotary Club Kigali Mont Jali

Rosine Uwamariya was installed as the new president of Rotary Club Kigali Mont Jali on Wednesday, July 1.

Uwamariya, who took over from Claver Irakoze, pledged to expand the club's impact through community health programmes, youth empowerment and environmental conservation.

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The ceremony, officiated by Rotary's Assistant District Governor Jwala Vijay Kumar Chaluvadi, brought together Rotarians from across Rwanda, partners, family members and friends to celebrate the annual leadership transition.

In her inaugural address, Uwamariya pledged to build on the achievements recorded over the past year by prioritising community health initiatives, supporting the socio-economic empowerment of teenage mothers and strengthening collaboration with Rotaract clubs through the ECORATA environmental conservation initiative.

She also committed to advancing environmental protection, increasing youth engagement and preserving the club's culture of fellowship while working to establish a new Rotary Club, a Rotaract Club and an Interact Club.

Guided by Rotary International's 2026-2027 theme "Create Lasting Impact," Uwamariya encouraged members to continue transforming compassion into meaningful action through service.

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Paying tribute to Irakoze, club member Jean-Malic Kalima said the outgoing president had left behind a stronger organisation.

"Tonight, we celebrate not only a successful Rotary year but a remarkable legacy of leadership. Your passion, humility, patience and commitment have elevated our club in countless ways. You leave behind a stronger, more united and more ambitious club," Kalima said.

Among the highlights of the 2025/26 Rotary year was the completion of a $35,000 Rotary Global Grant that brought access to clean water to more than 1,000 families and over 900 students in Rwinyoni Village in Rutsiro District.

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The club also achieved a 100 per cent contribution to Rotary's End Polio campaign, joining Rotarians around the world in efforts to eradicate the disease.

Members further celebrated the club's highest number of Paul Harris Fellow recognitions in a single Rotary year, with eight members honoured for their support to The Rotary Foundation.

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Established in 1999, Rotary Club Kigali Mont Jali is entering its 28th year of service. The club comprises 42 active members, including 19 women.