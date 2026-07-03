Rwanda to Host Second Edition of Liberation Day Boxing Competition

Rwanda will host the second edition of the Liberation Day Boxing Competition on Sunday, July 5, at Petit Stade Gymnasium, bringing together professional and amateur boxers from six East African countries.

Organised by Bodymax Promotion in collaboration with the Rwanda Boxing Federation, the tournament has expanded from its inaugural edition, which featured only Rwanda and Uganda, to include fighters from Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and the DR Congo.

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The competition has also grown in scale, with organisers introducing additional weight divisions to accommodate a larger pool of participants.

Bodymax Promotion president Kalim Fatih Niyonsenga said the event is held to celebrate Rwanda's Liberation while providing a platform for some of East Africa's top boxing talent.

"This year's competition is on a much higher level, both in terms of the number of athletes and the categories they will compete in. Last year, we only had boxers competing in weight classes above 60kg, but this time we have also introduced divisions above 70kg. We will welcome professional boxers from across East Africa," he said.

Beyond showcasing experienced professionals, the event will also serve as a pathway for amateur boxers looking to transition into the professional ranks.

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According to Niyonsenga, some of the bouts will count toward the official transition of eligible amateur fighters into professional boxing under internationally recognised regulations.

"Some amateur boxers are ready to move into the professional ranks, where their fights are recognised under World Boxing Association regulations. During this competition, some fighters from Rwanda and Uganda will officially make that transition," he explained.

The tournament forms part of activities marking Rwanda's 32nd Liberation Day (Kwibohora 32), celebrated on July 4.