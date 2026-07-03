South Africa: The Charlotte Maxeke Fire Should Have Been a National Turning Point - Is SA Now Ready to Listen?

The fire that engulfed parts of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital was never just a fire, it was a warning, argue Dr Haseena Majid and Professor Mogie Subban. Five years later, the real question they say is whether South Africa is prepared to listen.

The fire that ripped through parts of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in April 2021 should have been a national turning point. Instead, five years later, we were confronted with explosive findings from the Public Protector confirming that the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and the Gauteng Department of Health delayed repairs, fought internally over responsibilities, and failed to spend almost half of the approximately R666.7 million budget allocated to restore the hospital.

The Public Protector's report revealed that by March 2024, only about 49% of the ringfenced funds had been spent despite the hospital's catastrophic service disruptions. At the same time, Charlotte Maxeke's Head of Internal Medicine Professor Adam Mahomed, who lodged the complaint with the Public Protector, publicly described overcrowded wards, exhausted clinicians, and a hospital effectively surviving through improvisation rather than recovery.

These are not isolated failures. They point to deeper governance weaknesses within public administration.

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The question that inevitably arises is how these failures have persisted for so long, given that South Africa's governance framework is not lacking in legal safeguards.

South Africa's governance framework already contains extensive mechanisms for oversight and accountability. Section 195 of the Constitution demands accountability, transparency and efficient resource use. Section 217 governs fair and cost-effective procurement. The Public Finance Management Act regulates expenditure and financial accountability. The Public Administration Management Act strengthened ethics, norms and oversight within public administration. The Auditor-General and Public Protector both play critical roles in identifying maladministration and safeguarding accountability. These frameworks are designed to ensure that information flows upward, warning signs trigger intervention and accountability occurs before systems fail.

Yet, the reality tells a different story. Five years after the Charlotte Maxeke fire, hundreds of millions of rand allocated for restoration remained underutilised. Procurement scandals at Tembisa Hospital allegedly operated for years before attracting national attention. Medicine stockouts continue despite multiple reporting structures. More than 240 000 people are reportedly waiting for cataract surgery in one province, while public hospitals continue to lose skilled personnel as infrastructure deteriorates.

Even more troubling is the time it takes before these failures become visible for some form of action to follow. The asbestos scandal in the Free State, corruption at Transnet and Eskom, and the alleged procurement networks at Tembisa all reveal the same pattern: accountability mechanisms kick in long after the damage has already been done.

These failures point to deeper systemic weaknesses. They reflect institutions that have struggled to respond effectively and correct themselves. And every delayed intervention carries human consequences. Cancelled operations, interrupted treatment, avoidable disability, burnout among healthcare workers, lost productivity and preventable deaths are not abstract administrative failures. They are the lived consequences of governance failure.

What to do

The question confronting South Africa is not whether another report or task team is required. The country has already produced no shortage of investigations, commissions and oversight findings. The real challenge is whether institutions are willing and able to act on what is already known.

A capable health system rests on several pillars: skilled staff, functioning infrastructure, sustainable financing, effective programmes, reliable procurement systems, coherent policy implementation and operational coordination. Yet even when these pillars exist, the entire structure remains vulnerable if the systems responsible for integration, oversight and accountability are weak.

Modern health systems are increasingly complex institutions requiring both clinical excellence and strong governance capability. Expertise in organisational systems, budgeting, monitoring and evaluation, procurement and institutional accountability should therefore be viewed not as alternatives to clinical expertise, but as interdependent capabilities essential for institutional resilience.

Money matters. Infrastructure matters. Human resources matter. Technology matters. But without institutions capable of coordinating, overseeing and acting, crises simply repeat themselves.

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What South Africa needs is more than another cycle of crisis management. It needs a renewal of governance itself. That means stronger alignment between roles, competencies and institutional responsibilities, protected oversight pathways and consequence management that operates before catastrophe rather than after it. It means rebuilding a public service culture in which accountability is not treated as an inconvenience, but as the moral backbone of a constitutional democracy.

*Majid is a postdoctoral researcher at the University of KwaZulu-Natal specialising in public administration and systems governance. She is a Global Atlantic Fellow for Health Equity and Social Justice at Tekano. Her research focuses on stakeholder mapping, disaster resilience and strengthening governance systems through collaborative public-sector approaches. Subban is an Academic Mentor and Public Governance Expert, at the College of Law and Management Studies, University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Note: Spotlight aims to deepen public understanding of important health issues by publishing a variety of views on its opinion pages. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily shared by the Spotlight editors.

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