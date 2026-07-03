Malawi: 'You Are All My Children' - Mozambique's First Lady Brings Hope to Stranded Malawians Fleeing Xenophobic Violence

What began as a desperate journey home for hundreds of Malawians fleeing xenophobic violence in South Africa turned into an emotional display of compassion and regional solidarity on Thursday night, when Mozambique's First Lady, Gueta Chapo, personally visited stranded families at the Maputo Bus Terminal and provided them with humanitarian assistance.

The First Lady distributed relief items, including blankets, food and drinking water, to approximately 700 Malawians who had been forced to flee South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks and were waiting for transport to continue their journey home.

Many of those at the terminal had travelled for days with little food, limited belongings and uncertain prospects after escaping violence that forced them to abandon their jobs, businesses and homes in South Africa.

The bus terminal, normally a transit point for travelers, had become a temporary refuge for frightened men, women and children exhausted from the long journey and unsure when they would finally reach Malawi.

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Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Gueta Chapo went beyond a symbolic visit. She personally ensured that those stranded received immediate humanitarian support, handing out blankets to protect families from the cold night, food to ease their hunger and clean drinking water.

Witnesses described emotional scenes as the First Lady interacted with the displaced families, comforting elderly people, speaking with mothers travelling with young children and assuring them that they had not been forgotten.

But perhaps the most significant intervention came when she arranged transport for the stranded Malawians from Maputo to Tete Province, enabling them to continue their journey towards Mwanza District, where they are expected to cross back into Malawi.

Without the transport, many feared they would have remained stranded in Maputo for an unknown period.

For families who had already endured days of uncertainty and trauma, the gesture offered renewed hope that they would soon be reunited with relatives back home.

Several of the displaced Malawians expressed profound gratitude, describing the First Lady's intervention as an act of kindness they would never forget.

Many said they had lost nearly everything while fleeing South Africa and had not expected such compassion from a neighboring country.

Some admitted they had arrived in Mozambique anxious, exhausted and uncertain about what lay ahead, but left encouraged after receiving both humanitarian assistance and reassurance that their journey home would continue.

Speaking during the visit, Gueta Chapo said compassion should never be limited by nationality.

She said every person deserves dignity and care, particularly during moments of hardship.

"I view every person as my child regardless of their nationality," she said, a statement that resonated deeply with the displaced families gathered at the terminal.

Her remarks underscored a message of shared humanity at a time when many of the returnees had experienced discrimination and violence simply because they were foreigners.

The humanitarian intervention also highlighted Mozambique's role as an important transit corridor for thousands of migrants returning to Malawi from South Africa.

The route through Maputo, Tete and into Mwanza has become one of the principal pathways for Malawians travelling home by road, particularly during emergencies affecting the southern African region.

The plight of the stranded Malawians follows renewed reports of xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa that have forced many foreign nationals to abandon their livelihoods and seek safety in their countries of origin.

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For many of those now heading back to Malawi, the journey marks not only a return home but also the beginning of rebuilding lives disrupted by violence and displacement.

As buses prepared to leave Maputo for Tete, there were visible signs of relief among the passengers.

Children wrapped themselves in newly distributed blankets while parents packed food and water for the next leg of the journey.

For many, what had been a night filled with uncertainty ended with renewed hope, thanks to a gesture of compassion from Mozambique's First Lady.

In a region often challenged by migration crises and humanitarian emergencies, Gueta Chapo's intervention served as a reminder that acts of kindness can restore hope even in the darkest moments, and that compassion, rather than nationality, can define leadership.