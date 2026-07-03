Rwanda: Choplife Gaming Honoured With Tanzania Presidential Taxpayers' Award

Choplife Gaming continues to set the standard for regulatory excellence and tax compliance across Africa.

We are honoured to receive the Presidential Taxpayers' Award from the Government of Tanzania, recognising Choplife Gaming Limited as a Large Tax Contributor for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The award was presented as part of Tanzania's Presidential Taxpayer Awards on July 1, 2026, which recognise businesses making significant contributions to national development through tax compliance.

This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to operating with integrity, transparency, and full regulatory compliance in every market where we do business.

We believe sustainable growth starts with responsible corporate citizenship, and we remain committed to partnering with governments across Africa to build trusted, compliant, and long-term businesses.

Congratulations to our incredible team and thank you to the Tanzania Revenue Authority and the Government of Tanzania for this honour. Here's to raising the bar for Africa's gaming industry.