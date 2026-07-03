East Africa: How Seriti Green and Hewani Energy Transform East Africa's Renewable Landscape

THE global shift toward clean and renewable energy has become one of the defining priorities of the 21st century.

Across continents, governments are increasingly investing in renewable technologies as they seek to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, curb greenhouse gas emissions, and secure long-term sustainable economic growth. What was once considered an environmental aspiration has now become an economic necessity.

In Africa, this transition is especially significant. Renewable energy is no longer viewed as a supplementary option but as a central pillar of development strategies.

For many countries on the continent, expanding electricity access while preserving the environment is a dual challenge that demands innovative solutions. In this evolving landscape, renewable energy has emerged as both a development tool and a climate resilience strategy. Among the companies playing a leading role in this transformation are Seriti Green and Hewani Energy.

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Together, their partnership is helping to unlock East Africa's vast renewable energy potential, with Tanzania standing out as one of the key beneficiaries. Seriti Green is a renewable energy company focused on developing large-scale clean energy projects across Africa.

The company has established itself as a significant player in the sector through strategic investments in wind and solar energy projects that support both energy security and sustainable development.

As part of its expansion into East Africa, Seriti Green strengthened its regional presence through the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Hewani Energy, a renewable energy company operating in Tanzania and Kenya.

Under this arrangement, Seriti Green holds 75 per cent of Hewani Energy, while Japan's Eurus Energy retains the remaining 25 per cent. This partnership brings together international expertise, technical capability, and financial strength aimed at accelerating renewable energy development across the region.

Hewani Energy itself has built a growing portfolio of renewable energy projects designed to meet East Africa's rising demand for electricity. The company focuses primarily on harnessing wind and solar resources to generate clean energy while promoting environmental sustainability and supporting economic development. One of its flagship projects is the Miombo Hewani Wind Farm in Tanzania, a development widely regarded as a potential game changer for the country's energy sector.

The project is located near Makambako in Wanging'ombe District, Njombe Region, in southern Tanzania. It is designed to generate up to 300 megawatts (MW) of electricity, making it one of the largest wind energy projects in East Africa. Its strategic location, characterised by strong and consistent wind resources, enables it to achieve a high capacity factor, ensuring reliable electricity generation throughout the year.

Importantly, the project has been designed to complement Tanzania's existing hydropower infrastructure, particularly during dry seasons when reduced water levels in dams often lead to lower electricity generation. In this way, wind energy serves as a stabilising force within the national power system.

Speaking during a special interview at the African Energy Forum (AEF), Seriti Green Chief Executive Officer Peter Venn explained that one of the most critical benefits of the Miombo Hewani Project is its contribution to Tanzania's energy security. He noted that Tanzania's economy is expanding rapidly, and with this growth comes an increasing demand for reliable electricity supply.

"While the country has made significant investments in hydropower and natural gas, diversifying the energy mix is essential to ensure long-term stability and resilience," he said.

Venn added that wind energy provides a clean, dependable source of power that reduces reliance on a single energy source and protects the country from supply disruptions caused by droughts or fluctuations in fuel prices. By generating up to 300 MW of renewable electricity, he said, the Miombo Hewani Project will significantly strengthen Tanzania's national grid and support sustained economic growth.

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Beyond energy security, the project also carries major environmental benefits. Unlike fossil fuel-based power generation, wind energy produces electricity without emitting greenhouse gases or other harmful pollutants.

Venn stressed that as Tanzania continues to pursue sustainable development goals and climate commitments, projects such as Miombo Hewani will play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental protection.

"The project demonstrates how economic development and environmental protection can work together to create long-term benefits for future generations," he observed.

Economically, the wind farm is expected to make a substantial contribution to Tanzania's development. The first phase of the project alone is estimated to attract approximately US$300 million in investment. According to Venn, such large-scale investment stimulates economic activity, creates opportunities for local businesses, and supports growth in related sectors such as construction, transportation and engineering.

"The project therefore represents not only an energy investment but also an important economic development opportunity for the country," he said.

Job creation is another significant benefit. During the construction phase, hundreds of workers are expected to be employed in civil works, infrastructure development, logistics and technical services. Once operational, the wind farm will continue to require skilled personnel for maintenance, monitoring, and management.

These roles will contribute to income generation, skills development, and improved livelihoods, particularly for communities in Njombe Region and surrounding areas.

The transfer of technical knowledge associated with renewable energy development is also expected to strengthen Tanzania's capacity in the growing green energy sector. From a regional perspective, Seriti Green's East Africa Director Adrian Mwai highlighted the broader development impact of the project around Makambako and Wanging'ombe District.

He noted that infrastructure linked to the wind farm, including roads and electricity transmission facilities, will generate long-term benefits for surrounding communities.

"Improved infrastructure often facilitates access to markets, healthcare services and educational opportunities," he said.

Mwai added that the project developers have prioritised community engagement and social investment initiatives in areas such as education and health, ensuring that local populations directly benefit from the development. A key strategic advantage of the Miombo Hewani Project lies in its connection to regional electricity networks.

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The project is expected to link to nearby substations through the Tanzania-Zambia 400kV interconnector, which forms part of both the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) and the East African Power Pool (EAPP). This connection positions Tanzania not only as a consumer of electricity but also as a potential regional energy supplier.

By increasing its renewable energy generation capacity, Tanzania can strengthen its role in regional electricity markets and potentially earn revenue through cross-border power exports.

Mwai noted that the collaboration between Seriti Green and Hewani Energy highlights the importance of public-private partnerships and international cooperation in addressing Africa's energy challenges while promoting sustainable development.

"The relationship between Seriti Green and Hewani Energy represents an important step forward in the development of renewable energy in East Africa," he said.

Through their partnership, the companies are advancing projects that contribute to clean energy production, environmental sustainability, and economic growth across the region.

The Miombo Hewani Wind Farm near Makambako stands as one of Tanzania's most promising renewable energy developments. With its planned 300 MW capacity, significant investment potential, job creation opportunities, and contribution to energy security, the project is poised to deliver long-lasting national benefits.

As Tanzania continues its journey toward sustainable development, the project serves as a clear example of how renewable energy can simultaneously drive economic progress, strengthen energy independence, and protect the environment for future generations.