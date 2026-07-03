Tanzania: Govt Pushes Science-Based Traditional Medicine

THE government has challenged scientists and health practitioners to bridge the gap between traditional and modern medicine by scientifically validating indigenous remedies before integrating them into the country's formal healthcare system.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Professor Adolf Mkenda issued the call while opening the 14th Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) Scientific Conference in Dar es Salaam.

He said Tanzania should transform widely used traditional remedies into evidencebased treatments through structured research, laboratory analysis, clinical trials and regulatory approval.

Prof Mkenda noted that although many Tanzanians rely on herbal medicine and indigenous therapies, science must establish their safety, effectiveness, dosage and suitability before they are adopted within modern healthcare.

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"When we observe claims of effectiveness, whether from traditional remedies or otherwise, the responsibility of science is to test, verify and establish the truth through rigorous methods," he said.

He stressed that the government's objective is not to reject traditional medicine but to strengthen it through scientific research. Prof Mkenda announced plans to convene national workshops bringing together researchers, traditional healers, regulators and intellectual property experts to develop a framework for evaluating and protecting indigenous medical knowledge.

He warned that relying solely on anecdotal evidence could expose patients to ineffective or unsafe treatments. MUHAS Governing Council Vice-Chairperson Makata Yambi said locally driven research and innovation are essential for strengthening Tanzania's health system and achieving universal health coverage.

MUHAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Appolinary Kamuhabwa said the university is investing in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, genomics and molecular diagnostics, to enhance research and healthcare delivery.

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He said the establishment of next-generation sequencing services positions MUHAS as a regional hub for genomic science and precision medicine while supporting scientific evaluation of traditional remedies.

Chairman of the conference organising committee, Professor Raphael Sengeja, said this year's conference received 247 research abstracts covering traditional medicine, artificial intelligence, genomics, maternal health, antimicrobial resistance and health systems strengthening.

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He said the conference aims to ensure research findings translate into practical solutions that improve healthcare delivery and community wellbeing.

"This is not science that sits on the shelf," Prof Sengeja said, adding that the conference reflects Tanzania's commitment to integrating traditional and modern medicine through evidence-based research.