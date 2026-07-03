Tanzania: Let's Harness Global Rise of Kiswahili

Dar es Salaam — KISWAHILI is no longer simply a regional language of East Africa; it is steadily becoming a global language. Across Africa and beyond, interest in learning Kiswahili continues to grow, opening important opportunities for Tanzania and the wider Kiswahili-speaking community.

The international attention given to the 2024 Havana Conference, followed by the Paris Conference beginning tomorrow demonstrates a clear intention by governments and institutions to promote Kiswahili on the world stage. The question, however, is whether we are fully prepared to benefit from this growing global demand.

The answer is not yet. If Kiswahili is to become a major international language, serious investment must follow. More Kiswahili dictionaries, teaching materials and digital resources are needed. Universities should expand programmes that train professional Kiswahili teachers, translators and researchers. Tanzania must also encourage more young people to pursue careers related to language teaching and cultural diplomacy.

Our embassies and high commissions around the world can play a greater role. Tanzanian diplomats should actively promote Kiswahili through language classes, cultural programmes and partnerships with foreign universities. Every embassy/high commission should become a centre for introducing and enhancing Kiswahili as well as the Tanzanian culture to the countries where they operate.

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If nations such as France, China and Spain successfully use language as a tool of influence, Tanzania can do the same through Kiswahili.

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However, the opportunity goes far beyond language alone. Kiswahili is deeply connected to our identity, culture and history. As the language spreads, it creates a chance to showcase Tanzania to the world. Through Kiswahili, people can learn about our traditions, music, literature and values. It is also an opportunity to promote tourism by telling the world about Tanzania's wildlife, mountains, coastline and historical heritage.

This responsibility should not be left to the government alone. Every Tanzanian, whether living at home or abroad, has a role to play.

Writers, artists, teachers, entrepreneurs and members of the diaspora can all contribute to promoting Kiswahili and Tanzanian culture internationally. Social media, cultural events and educational exchanges provide powerful platforms for this effort. The world is opening its doors to Kiswahili with genuine excitement.

Tanzania must now move quickly and strategically to ensure that the language becomes not only a symbol of pride, but also a source of economic, cultural and diplomatic benefit for the nation. The opportunity is here and we should not allow it to pass us by.