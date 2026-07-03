Tanzania: Rotary Supports Effort to Improve Hygiene Among Schoolgirls

Dar es Salaam — THE Rotary Club of Dar es Salaam Oysterbay has stepped up efforts to improve menstrual hygiene among schoolgirls by donating 1,728 packs of sanitary pads to female students at Don Bosco Vocational Training Centre in Dar es Salaam, helping ensure menstruation does not interrupt their education.

The donation, comprising 72 cartons of sanitary pads worth about 2m/-, is expected to meet the institution's annual requirements, enabling students to attend classes regularly and participate fully in vocational training.

The initiative complements the implementation of Tanzania's National Menstrual Health and Hygiene (MHH) Guidelines, which seek to improve menstrual health, protect girls' dignity and promote gender equality through collaboration between the government and development partners.

The sanitary pads were donated through the club's community service programme and officially handed over after its weekly fellowship meeting attended by Rotary members and other stakeholders.

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Speaking during the event, the club's Service Director for the 2025/26 Rotary year, Ms Hilu Bura, said menstrual health is essential to girls' wellbeing, confidence and academic success.

"Every girl deserves the opportunity to pursue her education with confidence and dignity. By supporting menstrual health, we are helping young women remain in school, participate fully in their studies and build brighter futures," she said.

Ms Bura noted that many girls continue to miss classes because they cannot afford menstrual hygiene products, reducing their educational opportunities. She said the initiative forms part of the club's broader commitment to eliminating barriers that prevent girls from accessing quality education.

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"We hope this support contributes to lasting solutions that ensure no girl is left behind because of her monthly cycle," she added.

Receiving the donation, Don Bosco Vocational Training Centre Principal Father Felix thanked the Rotary Club for its continued support, saying partnerships between educational institutions and community organisations are vital in creating a conducive learning environment.

He said the donation would significantly reduce the institution's annual expenditure on menstrual hygiene products while helping female students maintain regular attendance and participate actively in their studies. The initiative reflects growing collaboration between community organisations and learning institutions to improve girls' health, dignity and educational outcomes across the country