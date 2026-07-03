Zimbabwe: TJ Maguranyanga Discovering Nfl Talent in Zimbabwe

Discover moreZimbabwe News AggregatorConstitutional Law & Civil RightsAfrica News UpdatesIN a bid to unearth talent, NFL player Thabani 'T.J' Maguranyanga hosted a player-led clinic at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Maguranyanga, who is one of the few Zimbabwean players to have featured in the NFL, is on a drive to discover talent for a sport that is rarely played in the country.

TravelGuides ZimbabweThe lanky player, who himself had to endure France as a rugby player before he was spotted by the Washington Commanders, is looking to make the path for locals to the NFL smoother.

"We will host what I believe is the first NFL player-led football clinic. For many of those children, it will be their first experience with the sport. My word is that they leave believing that not only can they play football, but they can dream bigger," said Maguranyanga.

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Maguranyanga did not have an easy break into the NFL. The player had to ditch his first passion, rugby, as his contract with ASM Clermont neared its end.

The 23-year-old joined the NFL last year as part of the International Player Pathway Programme.

The programme is part of the NFL's strategy to grow the sport globally by giving players an opportunity to play in the league and by increasing the pool of players.

"I want young Zimbabweans to know that they do not have to leave their identity behind to compete on the world stage. You can proudly represent Zimbabwe while pursuing excellence," said Maguranyanga.

Speaking at Maguranyanga's official homecoming in Harare recently, the United States of America's ambassador, Pamela Tremont, said sport offers a unique form of diplomacy.

"This demonstrates that sport offers something that traditional diplomacy cannot easily replicate, that is authentic," said Tremont.