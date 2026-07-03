Nigeria: Irish-Nigerian Ties Strengthened At Bloomsday Celebration, Ambassador's Farewell

The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria, in partnership with the Friends of Ireland, recently hosted a double-feature celebration in Lagos. The vibrant gathering marked the annual global celebration of Bloomsday--honouring James Joyce's iconic masterpiece, Ulysses--while concurrently serving as a farewell reception for the outgoing Irish Ambassador, His Excellency Peter Ryan.

A major highlight of the evening was the official launch of Deepening Green, a groundbreaking poetry anthology edited by Aduke Gomez and published by BookCraft Africa. The collection beautifully unites contemporary Irish and Nigerian voices, drawing artistic inspiration from two literary giants: Irish poet Seamus Heaney and Nigerian poet Professor Niyi Osundare. Professor Osundare graced the occasion in person, warmly lauding the exceptional efforts of the Embassy and the editor. He praised the fine quality of the work, noting how seamlessly it places his poetry side by side with a fellow literary great from across the world.

The event transitioned into an emotional send-off for Ambassador Ryan, concluding an impactful four-year tenure in Nigeria. Heartfelt toasts and tributes poured in from the Irish Honorary Consul, Cornelius Guilfoyle, Alice Dina, President of the Friends of Ireland Nigeria, and the CEO of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Chinyere Almona, Tade Ipadeola, leading Nigerian poet, and Patrick Doyle, notable Nollywood thespian. They highly commended the Ambassador's deep commitment to fostering an inclusive community and driving collaboration and business, diaspora, and cultural ties.

Attended by esteemed dignitaries, business owners, and professionals, the evening highlighted the landmark achievements of His Excellency's tenure. These include the launch of the Irish Sports Diplomacy Programme (the first of its kind in Africa) and his consistent support for the Quramo Festival of Words, Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF), Abuja International Theatre Festival, and others. Further demonstrating this legacy of impact, it was announced that the Irish Embassy donated 20 bookshelves of children's books to support the Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML), an NGO dedicated to establishing community and school libraries across Nigeria.

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Guests immersed themselves in Irish culture, enjoying traditional Irish and Nigerian cuisine while celebrating a lasting legacy of deep, cross-cultural Irish-Nigerian partnership.