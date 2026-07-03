Uganda: Arua Airfield Landowners Demand Speedy Valuation and Compensation

Arua — Residents of three villages affected by the planned expansion of Arua Airfield are calling for a swift and transparent land valuation process, saying they have waited years for compensation after voluntarily offering their land for the project.

The Project Affected Persons (PAPs) say they remain in limbo despite agreeing to surrender land needed for the airfield's expansion, which will see the facility upgraded to international standards.

Patrick Opifeni, the LC I Chairperson of Dadau Cell, said many affected residents have yet to receive compensation, while only a few families living closest to the airfield have been paid.

Opifeni said the prolonged silence from the relevant authorities has created uncertainty among affected communities and appealed to government to address their concerns before construction begins. Leaders of the affected communities estimate that nearly 70 people will be impacted by the project, including 33 in Dadau, 17 in Andruvu and 17 in Ombavu villages.

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However, the total compensation bill remains unknown because a comprehensive land valuation has not been conducted. Although a GPS survey was carried out to determine the land required for the expansion, residents say they are concerned about how the survey maps have been interpreted and are demanding a physical boundary survey to clearly establish the affected properties.

Stephen Cadria, the Vice Chairperson of the Project Affected Persons, said residents willingly gave up their land because they support the project and expected government to compensate them promptly. "As landlords, we were very sure that compensation would be made because we willingly gave our land to government since we want development. But we are now wondering when this land will be valued and when payment will be made," Cadria said.

Local leaders say they have written several letters to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) and other government offices seeking intervention but have received little or no response.

One letter dated February 22, 2019, addressed to the Arua Airfield management, raised concerns over alleged encroachment onto community land but reportedly received no response. Another letter to the Resident District Commissioner sought government intervention, warning that residents were becoming increasingly frustrated over the matter. Philliam Asiku, another Project Affected Person, urged government to expedite the valuation process and compensate landowners so that construction can proceed without unnecessary delays.

Responding to the concerns, Arua Airfield Supervisor Pamela Licoru urged residents to remain calm, assuring them that compensation would be paid before construction begins.

Licoru acknowledged that the community had willingly offered land for the project and said UCAA would continue engaging affected residents through joint stakeholder meetings to address outstanding concerns.

She added that a multi-agency risk assessment had already been completed and the required documentation submitted to the central government, with further stakeholder consultations planned before the commencement of works.

The residents' concerns come days after the African Development Bank Group approved €155.99 million (approximately Sh560 billion) for the first phase of the Uganda Airports Development Programme, under which Arua Airfield will be upgraded into an international-standard airport.

The programme aims to improve domestic and regional connectivity through safer, more efficient and climate-resilient aviation infrastructure while creating new economic opportunities in northwestern Uganda.

Malon Avutia, the Mayor of Ayivu Division, welcomed the funding, saying the upgraded airport would boost trade, tourism and investment in Arua City and the wider region.

He expressed confidence that affected residents would be compensated and said local leaders are working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure the valuation process is completed and construction begins as planned.

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Strategically located near Uganda's borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, Arua Airfield currently operates a single 1.8-kilometre murram runway that accommodates small and medium-sized aircraft on private, charter and scheduled domestic flights.

Under the planned upgrade, the runway will be extended to 3.5 kilometres to accommodate larger aircraft, including the Boeing 777.

The project also includes construction of new taxiways and aprons, a passenger terminal with an annual capacity of 700,000 passengers, a cargo terminal capable of handling 25,000 tonnes of cargo each year, a new control tower, access roads, parking facilities and modern aviation safety systems.

According to UCAA, Arua Airfield is Uganda's second-busiest airfield after Entebbe and is expected to play a key role in strengthening regional air transport once the expansion is completed.