Nigeria: Gbajabiamila/Adeyemi Scandal - What Staff of Disowned Agency Say About Its Operations

At least three civil servants from OAGF were deployed on 28 August, 2025, according to a posting letter published on the OAGF website.

Since the Nigerian government announced that it didn't create or appoint a Director-General for a Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) that operated at the federal secretariat for months in 2025, Nigerians have wondered what happened at the organisation, who worked there, and what the agency's inner workings were like.

Adeniyi Adeyemi, whom the government accused of forging his own appointment letter as the 'DG' of the agency, as well as other letters of approval, has denied the allegations and said he would prove his innocence in court. He has accused Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, of falsehood and corruption. Mr Gbajabiamila was the first official to publicly disown Mr Adeyemi and his organisation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Nigerian government has filed an eight-count charge of forgery and impersonation against him before the Federal High Court. Mr Adeyemi faces a maximum prison sentence of 21 years without the option of a fine on each of seven charges, and up to three years' imprisonment or a fine on one additional charge.

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The police investigation report, seen by this newspaper, alleges that Mr Adeyemi also forged several letters of approval and letter-headed paper, including one he used to request the deployment of accountants and auditors from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF).

Court documents seen by this newspaper also revealed that Mr Adeyemi operated the agency from the 2nd Floor of the Federal Secretariat Complex in Abuja, Phase III.

The deployed staff

Three senior civil servants, whom the OAGF deployed to work at the now-disowned agency, offer a window into what the PFIPC's activities looked like before it was shut down.

The three civil servants - Ojo Victor, Omeh Amarachukwu, and Wakili Saidu - were questioned by the investigating police officers and have been listed as witnesses in the case filed against Mr Adeyemi.

In their separate statements, written at the police headquarters on 10 November 2025, they described their work at the agency, their encounters with Mr Adeyemi, and what they thought of the agency.

Our reporting is based on the review of court documents filed against Mr Adeyemi, the police investigation report and the testimonies of these individuals.

How they were posted

In a letter dated 4 April 2025, Mr Adeyemi, using PFIPC letter-headed paper, wrote to the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), requesting staff to fill five vacancies, including a Principal Accountant, Accountant I, Principal Auditor, Senior Auditor, and Auditor I.

"Kindly note that the office has the requirement(s)/conditions of self-accounting status according to FR1602(2009)," parts of the letter he signed, reads.

In another letter on the same date, Mr Adeyemi wrote to the Accountant General of the Federation, requesting the deployment of Ogaba Harry and Esther Orji from the Office of the Chief Economic Adviser to the President (OCEAP) to the PFIPC.

"We are aware that there is a need to formally deploy (post) them for the purpose of records and documentation," he said.

It is yet unclear exactly when the deployments were approved. But PREMIUM TIMES can report that at least three civil servants from OAGF were deployed on 28 August, 2025, according to a posting letter published on the OAGF website.

The three civil servants deployed are: Ojo Victor, 55, an Assistant Chief Accountant (ACA) in the accounts department; Omeh Amarachukwu, 40, an internal auditor; and Wakili Saidu, 45, also in the audit department.

What they say

In their separate statements, the three civil servants said they printed and took their posting letters to Mr Adeyemi on 1 September 2025. He received the letters and asked them to resume a week later on 8 September 2025.

When they resumed, they were given an open office to share, they said. But they were never assigned any tasks or given any documentation, as they had expected.

"We are three officers posted at the same time, and when we resumed on 8 September, the three of us were given an open office that the three of us were sitting down without doing anything," said Mr Victor.

"Since then, there has been no correspondence between me and the DG," Mr Saidu wrote.

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Mr Victor also wrote that: "I have not been documented, and no schedule has been given to me since my assumption, which I find very strange."

Mr Amarachukwu said the officials have made complaints, hoping to get another posting, but it never came.

"I only go to work once in a week, the reason being that we have nothing doing since we were posted there," Mr Amarachukwu said.

Mr Victor said he comes to the office once or twice a week "just to show our face in the office because there was no assignment or schedule to any of us to do."

Mr Saidu said he reports for work three days a week - Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

However, all three of them said they had never heard of the agency before their posting there.

"I have never heard of that agency until I saw my name posted to the agency," said Mr Saidu.

"I have not heard about the organisation before until my posting introduction came out on 28 August 2025," Mr Victor said.