South Africa Salutes Proteas Women

While the outcome of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is not what South Africa had hoped for, government has saluted the Proteas Women for their performance in the tournament.

"South Africa salutes the Proteas Women for their outstanding performance throughout the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and for representing the nation with pride, determination and excellence on the global stage," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Friday.

This as the women's team lost against England by 40 runs in Thursday's game in London.

READ | Well wishes for Proteas Women

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"While the result of the final was not the outcome South Africans had hoped for, the team returns home as champions in the hearts of the nation. Their courage, resilience and unwavering commitment throughout the tournament have once again demonstrated why they are among the world's leading women's cricket teams.

"The Proteas Women have inspired millions of people through their professionalism, fighting spirit and belief, reminding South Africa that success is measured not only by the final result, but also by determination and character displayed," said the GCIS.

In addition, the GCIS said that the team's achievements are a source of immense national pride and continue to inspire women and girls and all South Africans from every walk of life to pursue their dreams.

"South Africa stands united in thanking the Proteas Women for flying the national flag high and for representing the country with distinction throughout the tournament. Well done, Proteas Women. The nation is proud of you," Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said.