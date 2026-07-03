Zimbabwe: Bus Carrying Migrants for Repatriation Crashes Near Beitbridge

A bus transporting foreign nationals for repatriation has crashed near Beitbridge on South Africa's border with Zimbabwe, killing the driver and injuring seven passengers.

The accident happened on Tuesday as the bus was travelling from Durban to Musina with 65 passengers who were due to be processed before being repatriated through the Beitbridge border post.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) said preliminary reports indicated the driver died at the scene.

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Seven passengers were injured and received emergency treatment before being taken to hospital for further medical care.

The authority said its officials together with the Musina Local Municipality, the South African Police Service (SAPS), Musina Traffic Management authorities and emergency medical services, responded quickly to the scene to assist those affected and ensure their safety.

Acting Border Management Authority Commissioner, Major General (Retired) David Chilembe, expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased driver and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. On behalf of the Border Management Authority, I extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased driver during this difficult time. We also wish the injured passengers a full and speedy recovery and thank all emergency responders and law enforcement officials who acted swiftly to provide assistance at the scene," Chilembe said.

The BMA said it was continuing to work with the relevant authorities to support the response to the crash and ensure the safe continuation of the repatriation process.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The Beitbridge Port of Entry is one of the busiest border crossings in southern Africa, with thousands of people and vehicles crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe every day.